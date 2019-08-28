An arson attack on a bar in Mexico killed at least 23 people

(CNN) At least 23 people are dead and 13 injured after an arson attack caused a fire at a bar in Mexico on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at the White Horse bar in Coatzacoalcos in the southern state of Veracruz, the prosecutor's office in Veracruz said in a statement.

15 of the deceased are men and 8 are women, according to the prosecutor's office.

No arrests have been announced so far. The Veracruz public security secretary and the prosecutor's office said they were working to locate the suspects involved.

Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, the governor of Veracruz, condemned the attack on Twitter.

