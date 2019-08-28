Harvard student sues Uganda's President Museveni for blocking him on Twitter

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) A student at Harvard University filed a lawsuit against Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni for blocking him on Twitter.

Hillary Sseguya, who is pursuing a master's degree in International Relations at the US based-institution said the blocking violated his right to access information about his country. Two public officials were also named in the suit.

The student argued that being blocked had prevented him from giving feedback to the officials account about government policies on Twitter.

"The President's tweet has first-hand information about the country, and as a Ugandan living in the Diaspora, I am missing out on that information which is imperative to me. His actions have violated my right of freedom of speech, and he must unblock me," Sseguya told CNN.

Presidential media aide Don Wanyama told CNN the issue was already in court and declined to comment any further.