Indonesia's capital city isn't the only one sinking

(CNN) Indonesia announced Monday that the country would be relocating its capital city, in part because it's sinking into the Java Sea.

Jakarta is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world, according to the World Economic Forum , due to rising sea levels and the over-extraction of groundwater.

It's sunk four meters in the last 30 years, with North Jakarta sinking as fast as 2.5 meters in the last 10. At that rate, 90% of North Jakarta will be underwater by 2050, according to local media.

The city was built on swampy ground, with its northern part hugging the Java Sea. More than 10 million people live in the city, and rapid expansion has worsened the sinking.