A rover has been built to look for life on Mars

(CNN) What's the first stop for a rover destined to search for signs of life on the Red Planet? Toulouse in France, apparently.

Of course, this isn't actually part of the European Space Agency's (ESA) ExoMars rover's nine-month journey to Mars, but it is where the vehicle will receive crucial testing, before heading off into space.

Europe's first planetary rover, dubbed "Rosalind Franklin," has now been built and taken its next step towards space travel. UK Airbus engineers displayed the finished vehicle, scheduled to launch in July 2020, before dispatching it on its journey.

The rover has a clear mission: to find out if there is life on Mars.

"Seeing the Rosalind Franklin rover finally leave Airbus in Stevenage is a great moment, and I would like to thank all the teams involved for their efforts in making this happen," Colin Paynter, managing director of Airbus Defence and Space UK, said.

Read More