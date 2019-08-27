A veteran carried a fellow Marine up a mountain after he lost his legs in Afghanistan

(CNN) Marine Staff Sgt. Jonathon Blank lost his legs when an improvised explosive device detonated next to him in October 2010 in Afghanistan. But he has never let that get in the way of living a dynamic life, he tells CNN.

After retiring from the Marines in 2014, he moved out to Utah, where he loves hunting, sailing and skiing.

This weekend he turned heads when he hiked to the top of Mount Timpanogos. Blank's Marine buddy, John Nelson, carried him on his back.

Over about a day and a half, Nelson carried the 135-pound Blank up Timpanogos, a summit in the Wasatch range about 50 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

They traversed a distance of more than 14 miles up the mountain with an elevation change of about 4,500 feet.

