3 people were injured after a large piece of rock broke off a mountain and fell in Utah's Zion National Park

(CNN) Three people were injured after a "substantial" piece of rock fell in Utah's Zion National Park Saturday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The park service said the rockfall occurred near the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop just before 6 p.m., injuring three people and stranding several others.

One person was transported to the hospital by park ambulance for further treatment, the release said.

The rock broke off Cable Mountain, about an hour east of St. George in the state's southwest corner, and fell about 3,000 feet.

Shuttles were stopped for around 90 minutes following the rockfall that showered visitors with rocks, branches and a plume of dust and sand.

Read More