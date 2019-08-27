California authorities are investigating the death of a USC freshman who was struck by two cars

(CNN) An incoming University of Southern California freshman died in a freeway accident over the weekend, the university confirmed in a Monday statement.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Olson was walking south on Interstate-110 when he was hit by two cars at around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Olson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics, CHP said. He was walking on I-110 between two FasTrak lanes, according to the release.

"It is unknown at this time why (Olson) was walking in the freeway lanes," the release says.

One person has been arrested, according to a CHP report.

