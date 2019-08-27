Oregon grass fire destroys 5 homes, 2 commercial buildings and 50 cars

(CNN) What started out as a grass fire in a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood quickly turned into a giant blaze that destroyed five town homes, two commercial buildings and 50 cars.

The fire began around 5 p.m. local time at the site of an old driving range in very dry, windy conditions, said Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman with Portland Fire and Rescue.

Here are some scenes from today's fourth alarm fire. Thank you to all our partners who assisted in this incident. pic.twitter.com/LqrgRPQNMs — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) August 27, 2019

The flames then spread quickly because of the windy conditions and destroyed buildings and cars.

No injuries were reported in the fire, Chatman said, and it is contained to a skate park.

People living within a 10- to 12-block radius of the fire in the Madison South neighborhood were advised to stay indoors, keep windows closed and turn air conditioning units off, Chatman told CNN affiliate KATU-TV

