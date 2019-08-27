TV anchor apologizes after comparing black cohost to a gorilla

(CNN) A morning TV anchor in Oklahoma apologized a day after likening her black cohost to a gorilla.

Alex Housden said a gorilla at the Oklahoma City Zoo "kind of looks like you" to her colleague, Jason Hackett, at the end of a feature on KOCO-TV on Thursday.

She addressed what she called hurtful comments on the next day's show.

"I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate, it was inappropriate, and I hurt people," a tearful Housden said to the audience and Hackett.

"And I want you to know, I understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I've hurt you. I love you so much, and you have been one of my best friends for the past year and a half. And I would never do anything on purpose to hurt you. And I love our community and I want you all to know, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for what I said. I know it was wrong and I am so sorry."

Read More