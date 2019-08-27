Lori Loughlin back in court Tuesday for hearing in college admissions scam

(CNN) Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will appear in court in Boston on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing related to the charges against them in the college admissions scam.

The hearing will address potential conflicts of interest regarding their attorneys in the case. Both Loughlin and Giannulli have chosen to be jointly represented by attorneys from the firm Latham & Watkins, which could potentially threaten their case should any conflicts arise between the two.

Different attorneys from Latham & Watkins have previously represented USC in an unrelated real-estate case, but those representing the couple maintain that this has not, and will not affect their case. The law firm has created an "ethical wall" between the cases, prohibiting the attorneys and staff working on Loughlin and Giannulli's case from discussing it with those who worked on the USC matter, according to court documents.

Additional attorneys representing the couple are also from law firms whose clientele include other defendants in the larger college admissions scam, all allegedly connected to college admissions prep company CEO William "Rick" Singer . Loughlin and Giannulli will be asked whether they feel any of these factors could result in conflicts of interest.

