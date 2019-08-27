Mom calls a Kentucky officer a hero after he saved her baby, who wasn't breathing

(CNN) A baby from Scottsville, Kentucky, is back home with his family after being saved by a police officer.

Aiden, who is 19 months old, stopped breathing on Wednesday morning, and his family called 911. As police arrived on the scene he was already turning blue and was cold to the touch, according to officers, but Scottsville Police Sgt. James Talbott jumped into action.

He immediately checked Aiden's airway, patted his back and started CPR on him to get him breathing on his own before paramedics arrived. All this was caught on video from Talbott's body camera, which the police department released on Monday with permission from Aiden's parents.

In the video, you can see the officer performing CPR on little Aiden, who isn't making a noise. Eventually, Aiden starts crying and you can hear the officer say "OK, bud, OK."

Aiden was transported to the hospital and released later that day to go home, according to police.

Read More