2 children died after a stolen police cruiser crashed into their car outside a library

(CNN) Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stolen police cruiser crashed into two parked cars in Dayton, Ohio, Monday night.

The cars had been parked outside the Dayton Public Library when they were struck around 7:22 p.m., Dayton Police Lt. Eric Henderson said.

According to Henderson, Dayton police originally responded to a call for a stabbing shortly after 7 p.m. The suspect in that incident had fled, he said.

Police in nearby Riverside then received a 911 call about a car that had driven into a tree and went to check on the accident.

When the Riverside officer exited his police cruiser, the suspect from the stabbing call -- who had abandoned the car driven into the tree -- stole the officer's car and fled the scene at a high speed, Henderson said.

Read More