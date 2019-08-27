(CNN) Millions of Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles have been recalled because a silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard for children, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission stated Tuesday.

Contigo , a Chicago-based company, has received 149 complaints, including 18 incidents in which the spout was discovered in a child's mouth. No injuries had occurred as of Tuesday.

Recalled bottles should be immediately taken from children.

The bottles, which cost between $9 and $24, were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, as well as online between April 2018 through June 2019.

About 5.7 million total bottles, including about 157,000 sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico, were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

