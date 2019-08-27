Warning: This story contains an image depicting animal death

(CNN) The mysterious death of 45 Australian wallabies in one week has sparked fears of a mass poisoning of the animals, which look like small, stout kangaroos with shorter legs.

The first dead wallabies were found with whitened eyes and foaming mouths in Trinity Beach, in Australia's Queensland state, by conservation group The Agile Project. The non-profit organization was notified of the deaths on August 21, when a football club found a handful of wallaby bodies on a sports field.

Since then, new bodies have been found every day. Several joeys -- baby wallabies -- have also been found inside their mothers' pouches, including one who tried to jump back into its dead mother's pouch.

One joey has died, with six still alive and in the organization's care.

"I've been a rescuer for 9 years and I've never seen anything natural like this," said Shai Ager, the founder of The Agile Project.

