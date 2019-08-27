(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Taylor swift has seldom joined the political fray. But she came out swinging against the White House at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards.
-- Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him entry into the country. It's a charge Moscow rejected despite confirming he is on an official block list.
-- At least a dozen women who have accused the late multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault and abuse attend today's hearing in federal court in Manhattan.
-- A sex worker in New York faces drug-related charges in connection with the deaths of three men, including a chef at the upscale restaurant Cipriani Dolci.
-- Brazil said it will reject world leaders' $20 million aid package to fight the fires destroying its Amazon rainforest. But then Brazil's leader appeared to cast doubt on whether he rebuffed the money.
-- Three people were injured after a large piece of rock broke off a mountain and fell in Utah's Zion National Park.
-- Tropical Storm Dorian begins its treacherous opening act as it gains strength, barreling toward Puerto Rico.
-- Two children died in Dayton, Ohio, after a stolen police cruiser crashed into their car outside of a library.