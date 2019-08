(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Taylor swift has seldom joined the political fray. But she came out swinging against the White House at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

-- Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him entry into the country. It's a charge Moscow rejected despite confirming he is on an official block list.

-- At least a dozen women who have accused the late multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault and abuse attend today's hearing in federal court in Manhattan.

-- A sex worker in New York faces drug-related charges in connection with the deaths of three men , including a chef at the upscale restaurant Cipriani Dolci.