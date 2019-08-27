South Africans outraged as US journalist describes president as 'unidentified leader'

(CNN) A White House journalist who described the South African president as an "unidentified leader" has drawn a backlash from social media users and press in South Africa and beyond.

Instead of also tagging South African President Cyril Ramaphosa , Superville labeled him as an "unidentified leader."

Twitter uses responded to the reference with anger, with more than 3,400 people responding to the Tweet, which was posted on Sunday.

Superville later appeared to have deleted the tweet, and instead posted a new message tagging Ramaphosa.

