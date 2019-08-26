With long lines at a Popeyes, a teen and others encouraged people to register to vote

(CNN) With the hype around Popeyes chicken sandwiches, a savvy teenager saw a chance to make a difference in his community.

The long lines outside a Charlotte restaurant signaled a chance for him and a group of others to engage people and remind them to vote.

David Ledbetter, 17, spent his Saturday walking up to people outside a local Popeyes and handing out sample ballots and voter registration forms.

"We were seeing how long the lines were [at Popeyes] and figured we would try to go get individuals to vote," the high school senior told CNN. "I was just hoping that the individuals would register to vote."

They provided people with voter information and gave them the forms to fill out on their own, he said. The group ran out of the voter forms and pamphlets on Saturday after speaking with dozens and dozens of people, but they didn't keep an exact count.

