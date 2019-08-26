New York Uber driver charged with kidnapping 15-year-old girl

(CNN) A New York Uber driver was charged Monday with kidnapping and threatening to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

Sean Williams, 32, was driving the alleged victim home from a Sweet 16 party in Long Island on July 12 when he canceled her route and started driving in a different direction, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement

He then tried to get the girl to go drinking with him, and to get her to go back to his home in Brooklyn where he intended to sexually assault her, the district attorney said in the release.

The victim refused and tried to get Williams to take her home, the district attorney said. She eventually convinced him to pull over at a nearby McDonalds so she could go to the bathroom. When inside, the girl ran into the bathroom and called the police.

"The family of a 15-year old girl relied on a car service to get their daughter home safely after she attended a Sweet Sixteen party, but the defendant allegedly kidnapped her and wanted to sexually assault her after giving her alcohol," Singas said. "The girl was terrorized by the defendant's alleged behavior and bravely took action to contact police and free herself."

