A man walked into a church service, robbed it and shot a parishioner

(CNN) The Forest Acres Police Department is on the hunt for a gunman who shot a parishioner early Sunday morning after an attempted robbery.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the gunman entered Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church in Columbia, South Carolina. The suspect demanded money and fired two shots into the air with a small silver semi-automatic pistol before turning his gun on 23-year-old Esvin Perez.

Perez was shot in the torso, and he was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Forest Acres Police Department. He was immediately taken into surgery, and he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The police have not yet determined why the gunman shot Perez.

"It was only like minute and a half, but it seemed like eternity for us," Pastor Henry Alfaro told CNN affiliate WACH

