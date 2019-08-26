She broke color barriers in tennis and made history. Now, Althea Gibson is finally getting her due

In this 1957 photo, Althea Gibson makes a return to Darlene Hard during their WImbledon Championship match. Gibson won 6-3, 6-2.

A year after she desegregated the U.S. Open, she did the same at Wimbledon . She eventually won that competition too, also in 1957 and 1958 -- the first black tennis player to do so.

If that wasn't enough to show her greatness, she also won three straight doubles titles there: 1956, 1957 and 1958.

Including her doubles titles, Gibson won 11 grand slams, more than Arthur Ashe, who has a whole stadium named after him.

Gibson retired in 1958, but she found ways to stay busy. She had a short golfing career , becoming the first black golfer in the Ladies Professional Golf Association in 1963. She also released a solo album of songs, wrote a memoir and appeared in the film "Horse Soldiers" with John Wayne.

She died in 2003, at the age of 76.