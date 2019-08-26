Aaron Burr, the Vice President best known for shooting Alexander Hamilton, had a secret biracial family

(CNN) Aaron Burr is most well-known for shooting Alexander Hamilton in a duel, made famous in part by the hit musical "Hamilton."

But here's something you might not know about the third Vice President: Burr had a whole other family of color, having had two children -- one of whom is abolitionist John Pierre Burr -- with Mary Emmons, a woman from India.

The children's relationship to Aaron Burr was just acknowledged by the Aaron Burr Association in September. On Saturday, that recognition was literally written in stone, engraved onto a new tombstone and placed upon John Pierre's previously unmarked grave.

It's all thanks to Sherri Burr, a law professor emeritus at the University of New Mexico and author of "Complicated Lives," which details some of the Burr lineage.

Sherri is a descendent of John Pierre. She did extensive research, including DNA tests, on his connection to Aaron Burr in an effort to learn more about her own ancestry. In September, she presented that research at the Aaron Burr Association's annual meeting.

