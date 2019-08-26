Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Members of the Eastbank Little League team from River Ridge, Louisiana, celebrate after defeating Curacao to win the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 25. This is the first team from Louisiana to win the title. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Jade Hannah of Canada competes in the women's 50m backstroke during day four of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, August 23. Hide Caption 2 of 30

England's Ben Stokes of England celebrates after hitting the winning runs in the third Specsavers test match between England and Australia at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England, on Sunday, August 25. Hide Caption 3 of 30

A squirrel runs through the legs of Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 20. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Fans look on as Brooks Koepka plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday August 25. Koepka finished tied for third place. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Minnesota's Maddy Freking delivers a pitch during the third inning of a Little League World Series game against Virginia in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 18. Freking is only the 19th girl to play in the series and the sixth to ever pitch. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Adriano de Souza, right, catches a wave during the first day of the Tahiti Pro surf contest, while fellow Brazilian surfer Caio Ibelli bails out in Teahupoo, Tahiti, on Saturday, August 24. Hide Caption 7 of 30

MLS expansion team owners Patty Taylor, Joanne Kindle, Carolyn Kindle Betz and Chrissy Taylor pose for a photo after announcing an expansion team for St. Louis at The Palladium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 20. The women made history by becoming the first female-majority ownership group of an MLS franchise. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Minnesota Twins left fielder Jake Cave makes a catch at the wall during an MLB game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, on Sunday, August 25. Hide Caption 9 of 30