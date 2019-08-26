Keep an eye on your dog or score the perfect selfie with these gadgets

Did you know there's a whole day devoted to pampering your pooch, or at least designated in appreciation of man's best friend? Well, August 26 is National Dog Day.

We've already broken down 25 ways to celebrate your dog that cost less than $25. And now we're moving into the tech space. These gadgets and gizmos can let you keep an eye on your dog from afar, and some will let you interact remotely. Here are some of our favorite gadgets and gizmos for your pooch.

Pooch Selfie: The Original Pooch Selfie Stick ($9.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Getting a good photo of your dog can be hard enough (although the payoff is always worth it), but selfies can be even harder. This $9.99 phone attachment lets you clip in a toy right above your front-facing camera. A tennis ball is included, and it has a squeaker in it to really get Rover's attention.

Furbo Dog Camera ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Leaving your dogs behind can be tough, but what if you could see them, talk to them, and even fire off treats for them? Well, the Furbo Dog Camera, which does all those things, is on sale for $199, reduced from $249. This smart treat-tossing cam can sit on the floor or on a shorter table. It has a 1080p HD wide-angle camera that also has night vision built in. And while you can't physically move the camera, you can zoom in and out via the companion app for iOS or Android. With a swipe in the app, you can fire off a treat to your canine pal. Plus you can communicate via a two-way microphone.

Nest Cam Indoor ($199.99; target.com)

If you just want a way to watch your dog when you're out and about, then the Nest Cam Indoor is an excellent option. It's a relatively compact camera that can be placed almost anywhere on the included stand, or you can mount it using the included kit. Nest has packed in a wide-angle 1080p HD camera. With the Nest Aware service, you can set up activity zones, so if your dog jumps on the couch, you can get an alert. It's a pretty smart camera in a relatively small size.

