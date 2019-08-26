It's National Dog Day: 25 ways to celebrate for under $25

Today is National Dog Day. And whether you knew that or completely missed the memo, it makes for the perfect excuse to treat your pooch, or any other special dog in your life, to a little something special just for being their wonderful selves.

To help celebrate, we've rounded up 25 toys, treats and goodies under $25, so there's really no excuse not to indulge your best friend today.

A set of five adorable bandanas ($12.99; amazon.com) to make your dog that much more irresistible.

A super fun monthly subscription for dogs, BarkBox ($22; barkbox.com) includes at least two toys, two bags of natural treats and a chew in each box. While a subscription typically starts at $22 a month, this Dog Day you can get your first box for just $5.

This machine washable, super soft dog bed ($23.06; amazon.com) made from memory foam.

This rope toy ($18; nordstrom.com) shaped like Mickey Mouse.

A crocheted snood (starting at $15; nordstrom.com) that gives your pup the cutest bunny ears ever.

This sassy yet adorable food mat ($24; nordstrom.com) that's also easy to clean.

This plush 30-inch dog bed ($17.99; amazon.com) available in three colors.

These dog treats from Milk-Bone ($11.93; amazon.com) are a fan favorite, sporting a 4.6-star rating from over 2,600 reviews.

This super sleek toy ($23; fablepets.com) features two different treat cavities for dry foods and spreads, making it perfect for both interactive and independent play. Plus it comes in five different modern colors.

This unnecessary yet super fun lion mane ($13.58; amazon.com) that'll turn your pup into a ferocious cat.

A fluffy fleece throw (starting at $7.99; amazon.com) available in five different sizes.

This plush squirrel tower ($15.14; amazon.com) that's also an interactive puzzle.

If your dog is a chewer, this durable toy ($11.04; amazon.com) claims to be indestructible. It even comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

These chicken-flavored pill pockets from Greenies ($14.98; amazon.com) feature a 4.5-star rating from over 5,400 reviewers.

This no-rinse cleansing spray ($13; nordstrom.com) from Kiehl's is a quick and easy way to refresh your dog's coat.

This grooming rinse ($20; nordstrom.com) from Kiehl's that happy reviewers love the smell of.

This raised bed ($23.99; amazon.com) designed to keep your pup cool.

A life jacket (starting at $10.84; amazon.com) so your dog can go for a casual dip in the pool.

A set of two collapsible dog bowls ($9.99; amazon.com) perfect for traveling.

A portable dog paw cleaner (starting at $14.99; amazon.com) that's gentle yet effective.

This FDA-grade silicone suction mat ($10.95; amazon.com) that aims to make bathtime a lot more pleasant for both you and your pup.

These super cute plush squeaky toys ($8.99; amazon.com) that look like woodland creatures.

These popular dog chews ($6.35; amazon.com) are made from real peanut butter.

This triangular tug toy ($24; nordstrom.com) from Wild One is available in three bright color options.

These Dingo twist sticks ($4.30; amazon.com) are the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's rawhide treats for dogs category.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.