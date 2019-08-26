Monday only, save on a refurbished 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Every day Amazon offers Gold Box deals, and Monday's is perfect for any Apple fan out there. You can save on certified refurbished 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. And yes, these are the latest models from Apple, unveiled last October.

So how good is this deal? Well, the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro in WiFi is just $599, down from $749. The 12.9-inch 64GB iPad Pro in WiFi is $699.99, reduced from $893. So yes, this is a pretty great deal. And keep in mind these come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which promises that these iPad Pros will look new and function as new. The "in WiFi" designation means that they use Wi-Fi but not cellular data.

11-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi Renewed ($599, originally $749; amazon.com)

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi Renewed ($819, originally $1059.82; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi Renewed ($699.99, originally $893; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi Renewed ($849, originally $1057.92; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB WiFi Renewed ($929.99, orginally $1139; amazon.com)

All of these iPad Pros feature Face ID for easy and impressive unlocking, and it works in both vertical and horizontal orientation. Inside, you'll find an A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which will run iOS 12 and the soon-to-be-released iPadOS 13 swimmingly. These iPads can handle productivity, games, streaming and pretty much any task with no buffers. The displays, either 11-inch or 12.9-inch, are edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display panels with True Tone and a fast refresh rate.

These iPad Pros are very enjoyable tablets, and you can get them at a hefty discount on Monday.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.