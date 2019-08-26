Have the travel bug? This app alerts you to cheap flights out of your home airport

Lots of people enjoy traveling and exploring new places. Very few people enjoy paying more for something when they could be paying less. So unless you fall into that small group of masochistic people, you probably like traveling for the best prices possible.

A handy app designed to help you achieve that is the Dollar Flight Club Premium 1-Year Subscription ($19.99; stacksocial.com). Dollar Flight Club is a subscription service that alerts you to the cheapest flights through email and app alerts. It's currently used by over 800,000 members, some of whom have saved up to 90% on their flights.

So how does it work? First you'll set your departure airport. No problem if you have more than one departure airport of choice, you can choose up to five to maximize your chances of finding the best deals for you. Then you just wait for alerts to pop up, either through the app or in your email inbox. When Dollar Flight Club finds a deal, you'll get the notification right away so you can book while the price is low.

According to Dollar Flight Club, members save an average of $500 per flight. So a Dollar Flight Club Premium 1-Year Subscription for $20 looks like a smart purchase for anyone who flies frequently, or even just occasionally. In addition to the alerts, you'll get perks and discounts from Dollar Flight Club partners, like Fodor's Travel, Huckberry and more.

If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.