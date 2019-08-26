SEO, social media, email: It's all covered in this 15-course digital marketing bundle

Industries are changing, the marketing landscape is evolving, and digital is the future -- you hear it time and time again. But while you might want to adapt your skill set, get your own business off the ground or target your offerings to the right people, you just don't know exactly how to start. That's where digital marketing comes in.

The Complete SEO & Digital Mega Marketing Bundle ($49; stacksocial.com) is a bundle of 15 courses that includes over 90 hours of instruction on all things digital marketing.

What exactly is digital marketing? In the most basic sense, it encompasses all marketing efforts that take place digitally or online. Email marketing, social media marketing, search marketing and affiliate marketing are all specific elements of digital marketing. And you'll cover all four of those types of marketing within the course.

Social media marketing

Six of the 15 courses in the bundle focus on social media marketing. Social media is a crucial part of digital marketing, and there's a lot to cover, since the course includes tools and skills specific to individual social media platforms. Social Media Marketing Master Class (9 hours, 155 lessons) and How To Start a Profitable Social Media Marketing Agency (2 hours, 17 lessons) both provide you with a more holistic view of social media marketing as a discipline. The other four courses cover specific skills relevant to some of the most popular social media platforms that digital marketers use on a daily basis. These are Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Guide 2019 (14 hours, 110 lessons), The LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint (1 hour, 21 lessons), Instagram Marketing 2019: Grow from 0 to 40K in 4 Months (22 hours, 147 lessons) and How To Use Snapchat For Marketing (1 hour, 34 lessons).

Google and SEO

Four of the courses in the bundle focus on Google and search engine optimization, another super important component of any business's digital marketing strategy or digital marketer's skill set. In SEO Training 2019: Beginner To Advanced (7 hours, 77 lessons) you'll cover the basics of all things SEO-related, starting with industry terminology and vocabulary. In Advanced SEO 2019: Learn SEO Tools & Rank Higher on Google (1 hour, 18 lessons), you'll build on your knowledge and learn about popular tools used to help boost the efficiency of your search campaigns. And by the end of The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course (16 hours, 144 lessons) you'll know how to do everything from gather backlinks to create content for different networks. Finally, The Complete Google AdWords Course: Beginner to Advanced (8 hours, 77 lessons) shows you how to leverage Google's advertising platform in order to successfully convert customers.

Email marketing

Email marketing can be one of the most effective digital marketing tools when it's used right. In Email Marketing For Business: How To Grow Your Business (2 hours, 18 lessons) you'll cover building an email list that works for your business needs and objectives as well as how you can utilize your email list to increase your overall online presence. Then in MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing (1 hour, 24 lessons) you'll learn all about MailChimp, one of the most popular tools available for email marketing. And you'll cover everything from building an email subscriber list to actually building out email marketing campaigns.

Affiliate marketing

One of the lesser-known ways to enhance your digital marketing abilities is through affiliate marketing. In Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula (2 hours, 26 lessons) you'll learn all about what it is, how to utilize it as part of your digital marketing strategy, and best practices when it comes to promoting your content and earning money through affiliate marketing.

Copywriting

Even though copywriting isn't a pillar of digital marketing in the same way these other courses are, it's a crucial component of every one of the marketing strategies. In order to persuade people, you have to speak to them in a way that will resonate with them. Whether it's through trust, humor or just concise language, it's important you have the writing chops to support your message and marketing know-how. Both Copywriting: Write Marketing Headlines That Sell (1 hour, 14 lessons) and The 2019 Complete Content Writing 3-in-1 Course (3 hours, 38 lessons) will cover everything from how to write punchy headlines to how you can effectively promote your own content.

