Learn Photoshop and other apps of Adobe's Creative Cloud in this $39 bundle

Adobe's Creative Cloud, the suite containing core apps like Photoshop and Premiere, basically runs the media world. From news to advertising and industries in between, these are incredibly powerful tools. But learning every aspect of these applications is not an easy feat.

To help you get started, the CNN Store is offering the Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle for $39. And that price point gives you lifetime access to lessons in Photoshop, Premiere, After Effect, Premiere Pro and Lightroom. Keep in mind, though, this doesn't include access to the apps themselves or a license for them -- you'll need to buy those separately.

Eleven courses are included in this bundle. Five of them focus on Photoshop, starting with the basics in a course that will get you acclimated to the software, along with teaching you photo editing and simple graphics techniques. This entry-level course is six hours and includes 59 individual lessons.

If you're a complete beginner, you'll appreciate Learn Adobe Photoshop In 1 Hour, a crash course designed to give you some familiarity with the application. There's also a course that specializes in how to freelance with Photoshop, which teaches valuable skills that can be brought with you to a job or even used to start a side hustle.

Similarly, the courses for Lightroom, Premiere (including the Pro variant) and After Effects aim to give you some familiarity and then dive into more specific features of each application.

All in all, this Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle definitely gives you a convenient way to start learning the core applications of the Creative Cloud. And at $39, you're getting a good value.

