Flying a jet and firing a gun: Thailand releases rare photos of King's royal consort

(CNN) Thailand's royal palace has released candid photographs of the king's newly-anointed consort, offering a rare and intimate window into the lives of the Thai royals.

Put out by the Royal Thai Household, the images show Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, wearing combat fatigues, flying a jet and aiming a gun at a firing range.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn bestowed Sineenat the title of "Chao Khun Phra," or the royal noble consort, on July 28 -- his 66th birthday. She is the first woman to be given the rank in nearly a century.

This undated handout from Thailand's Royal Office shows Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi at a firing range.

The undated, action-packed photos show the former army nurse, who served in the King's royal bodyguard unit, in a range of settings. In one photograph, she is wearing a parachute and standing inside a military plane, while other images depict her in more traditional photos for a royal noble consort, such as being dressed in Thai formal attire sat next to the King.

This undated handout from Thailand's Royal Office shows Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn with Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi.

In one shot, Sineenat and Vajiralongkorn are wearing military fatigues and holding the King's royal poodle. In another, the two are wearing casual clothes and laughing naturally.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn standing with Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi and the royal dog.

