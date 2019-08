(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump was absent at the G7 climate talks. His aides claimed he was booked with Germany and India, but Merkel and Modi were at the larger meeting.

-- Indonesia will build a new capital city in a different location as Jakarta sinks into the sea.

-- The stark reality of the destruction of the Amazon is otherworldly . Flying above the Amazon fires, "all you can see is death."

-- Disney releases a trailer for "The Rise of Skywalker" that teases to a hero flirting with the dark side.