(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump was absent at the G7 climate talks. His aides claimed he was booked with Germany and India, but Merkel and Modi were at the larger meeting.
-- Indonesia will build a new capital city in a different location as Jakarta sinks into the sea.
-- The stark reality of the destruction of the Amazon is otherworldly. Flying above the Amazon fires, "all you can see is death."
-- Disney releases a trailer for "The Rise of Skywalker" that teases to a hero flirting with the dark side.
-- A new Monmouth poll shows that Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are in three-way lead for the Democratic bid.
-- President Trump has floated multiple times the idea of thwarting hurricanes headed for the US by bombing them with nukes, report says.
-- Retired NFL fullback Le'Ron McClain pleads for help on Twitter, saying he needs to get his head checked.
-- Male dancers protested outside of the "Good Morning America" studio as co-anchor Lara Spencer apologized for mocking Prince George's interest in ballet.