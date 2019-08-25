When Neptune got its stunning close-up: The Voyager 2 flyby, 30 years later

Voyager 2 captures planetary portraits
Voyager 2 launched on August 20, 1977. Retrace the steps of its journey across our solar system through some of its most iconic images.
Voyager 2's view of Jupiter during the spacecraft's approach.
Voyager 2 provided this image of Jupiter's red spot.
The hemisphere of Ganymede that faces away from the Sun displays a great variety of terrain in this mosaic from NASA's Voyager 2.
Images from Voyager 2 – A mosaic of Europa, Jupiter's smallest moon, shows bright areas, likely ice deposits, and darker areas that may be the rocky surface or areas with a more patchy distribution of ice. The most unusual features are systems of long linear structures that cross the surface in various directions, some of which are more than 1,000 kilometers long and about 2 or 3 kilometers wide.
Images from Voyager 2 – This August 1998 NASA file image shows a true color photo of Saturn assembled from Voyager 2 photos.
Images from Voyager 2 – An enhanced color image of Saturn's rings, as seen by Voyager 2.
Images from Voyager 2 – This image of Saturn's moon Enceladus shows impact craters up to 22 miles in diameter, as well as smooth uncratered areas.
Images from Voyager 2 – A false color view of Uranus made from images taken by Voyager 2.
Images from Voyager 2 – A computer enhancement of a Voyager 2 image emphasizes the high-level haze in Uranus' upper atmosphere. Clouds are obscured by the overlying atmosphere.