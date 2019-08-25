Former students allege Yeshiva school ignored 'vicious and sadistic' abuse

New York (CNN) Nearly 40 former students of the all-boys Yeshiva University High School in New York have filed a lawsuit against the school, accusing it of ignoring allegations of serial sexual abuse.

The lawsuit accuses former principal George Finkelstein of targeting the children of Holocaust survivors and then imploring them "to not add to their parents' suffering by telling them about his assaults."

Like Finkelstein, several more former faculty members, including a dorm counselor, rabbis and teachers are also named in the lawsuit as alleged abusers, though they are not defendants. Kevin Mulhearn, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told CNN none of the alleged abusers are named as defendants because they couldn't be found, though he may amend the complaint if he's able to track any of them down. Mulhearn said Finkelstein has lived in Israel for years and is thus outside jurisdiction.

Finkelstein could not be reached for comment Friday by phone or email. He has denied the allegations in the past, the Associated Press reported.

The school did not respond to multiple calls from CNN. A spokesperson for Yeshiva University declined comment to the Associated Press, citing pending litigation.

