Three dead, four injured in shooting at New Mexico party

(CNN) Three people died and four others were injured in a shooting at a house party in Hobbs, New Mexico, police said.

Khalil Carter, 18, Kristal Avena, 24, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, died at the scene, the Hobbs Police Department said in a release.

Four people aged 20-23 were taken to hospitals for treatment, and at least one person has been released, the police department said.

Police said they responded to a call about a loud party and shots fired around 12:48 a.m. Sunday morning in Hobbs, in the southeast corner of the state near the Texas border.