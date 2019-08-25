After a Southwest flight was delayed, agents held a contest for the worst driver's license photo

(CNN) For travelers, there are few things more annoying than a delayed flight.

That's what Kristen Dundas of Windermere, Florida, thought until her Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Washington was delayed Thursday -- and she actually ended up enjoying the experience.

"My flight to Washington DC has been delayed for almost 2 and a half hours and I was getting HEATED until this gate agent started playing games with everyone waiting to pass the time and now I'm like I'll wait all damn night if you keep this up," she tweeted Thursday.

The tweet included a video showing a gate agent hosting a contest for the "worst driver's license picture."

@SouthwestAir @MCO my flight to Washington DC has been delayed for almost 2 and a half hours and I was getting HEATED until this gate agent started playing games with everyone waiting to pass the time and now I'm like I'll wait all damn night if you keep this up 🤣 #amazing pic.twitter.com/K0WnThxcW6 — Kristen Dundas (@kdunds13) August 23, 2019

The agent also hosted a paper airplane contest, said Dundas.

