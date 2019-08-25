Brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Glendale, California

(CNN) Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for homes on both sides of Glenoaks Canyon in the city of Glendale, California, in response to a brush fire reaching nearly 25 acres, the city said.

Glenoaks Canyon is about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the nearby Civic Auditorium on N Verdugo Road, the city said.

More than 215 firefighters are fighting the flames with the assistance of 3 helicopters, an air crane and 2 county helicopters, which are conducting continuous water drops, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The fire started around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to an alert from the LAFD.

