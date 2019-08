A dog survived after being found with her muzzle taped shut and throat cut

(CNN) Cats may be known for having nine lives, but some dogs are pretty lucky, too.

A pup named Dani, found on the side of an Ohio road with her mouth duct-taped shut and her throat cut, is doing well , according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office

"We will not tolerate these actions period. Not now or ever," said Sheriff Richard Jones in a tweet Friday

Dani was found on August 17, when a resident in Madison Township discovered her while out walking. She was rushed to a local veterinarian, where a chip on the dog was found to contain information for a shelter in Cincinnati.

The Butler County Sheriff's Dog Warden is investigating the case and is asking for help from the community in locating Dani's owner.

