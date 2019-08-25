Dave Chappelle to host benefit concert for Dayton, Ohio, weeks after mass shooting

(CNN) Comedian Dave Chappelle will host a free concert for Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday to honor people killed in this month's mass shooting and to benefit families and survivors.

"With the sea of people and the celebration that will be going on, I think it will make it a lot more bearable," she told the station.

Facebook page for the concert, which is hosted with the help of city organizations like the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said it also hopes to help city residents "reclaim" the Oregon District, a popular nightlife destination.

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019

Sunday's event takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. It is free, but tickets are required and were previously distributed. No more will be available, the event page said.

According to WDTN, organizers expect the event to draw thousands of people and have warned it could reach capacity . A ticket does not guarantee entry, the station reported.