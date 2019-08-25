Family surprises 99-year-old Pirates fan with first ballgame ever

(CNN) Catherine Kyle had never been to PNC Park to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates play ball, despite living in nearby Carnegie, Pennsylvania, her entire life and being a huge Pirates fan.

But to celebrate her upcoming 99th birthday, Kyle's family -- calling themselves Catherine's Crew -- took her to the Pirates home game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday.

"I was really surprised," Kyle told CNN. "They like to surprise me."

The Pirates shut out the Reds 14-0.

"What I want to do is hear them sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in the seventh inning," Kyle told CNN affiliate KDKA

