Stokes steers England to sensational Test victory over Australia

(CNN) It will be remembered as Headingley's last stand.

England staged an incredible fightback to stop Australia retaining the Ashes in a seesawing third Test at the Yorkshire ground.

Chasing a record 359 runs to win, England fought back to 238-4 at lunch Sunday before Australia rattled out five wickets to put them on the brink of retaining the famous Ashes urn.

But an incredible last stand by Ben Stokes -- who hit an amazing series of sixes -- and tailender Jack Leach took England to an unlikely win.

The series is now drawn at one-all with two Tests to go.

Read More