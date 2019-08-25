Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship

(CNN) Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won the 2019 PGA Tour Championship Sunday, becoming only the second person behind Tiger Woods to win the title twice.

"Any time you can do something and Tiger's the only other guy to do it, you know you're doing something well," McIlroy told CNN.

McIlroy shot a 66 in the final round, finishing at 18 under, to take home the $15 million first-place prize.

McIlroy won his first FedEx Cup, held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, in 2016.

Xander Schauffele finished at 14 under, pocketing a $5 million prize for second place.

