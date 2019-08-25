Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship

(CNN)Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won the 2019 PGA Tour Championship Sunday, becoming only the second person behind Tiger Woods to win the title twice.
"Any time you can do something and Tiger's the only other guy to do it, you know you're doing something well," McIlroy told CNN.
McIlroy shot a 66 in the final round, finishing at 18 under, to take home the $15 million first-place prize.
McIlroy won his first FedEx Cup, held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, in 2016.
Xander Schauffele finished at 14 under, pocketing a $5 million prize for second place.
Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas finished third at 13 under.
Sunday's win was McIlroy's third of the season, following those at The Players Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.
2019 "has almost been a kickstart to the second phase of my career," McIlroy told CNN.
"Right now, I'm right where I need to be. I'm at the top of the game."
Now, he says, he needs to text Woods to "say the race is on to see who can get to three" FedEx Cup wins.