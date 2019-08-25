Louisiana team wins Little League World Series

(CNN) A Louisiana team won the Little League World Series Sunday.

The Eastbank Little League defeated Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, is also the first team from Louisiana to win the title.

"Louisiana is your Little League World Series Champion!" #LLWS pic.twitter.com/qtnhWEs3sB — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2019

"Playing the game the right way. Having a blast doing it. Repping Louisiana. Claiming the @LittleLeague. We are so proud of @EastBankLL and all of their accomplishments this summer!" Tulane University tweeted.