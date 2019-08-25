(CNN) There was no coach and no Cristiano Ronaldo goal but the Juventus juggernaut shows no signs of slowing.

The eight-time defending champions opened the new Serie A season with a 1-0 win over Parma while new coach Maurizio Sarri continued his recovery from pneumonia.

Ronaldo -- starting his 18th professional soccer season -- buried the ball into the back of the net but it was ruled out by VAR (virtual assistant referee).

Bianconeri captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the only goal when he poked the deflected ball home and, afterwards, he paid tribute to Sarri.

"He can be proud because the team have shown that we are united and that we can train with dedication and application," Chiellini said on the club's website.

