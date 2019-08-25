Nearly 50,000 people were evacuated in China before Typhoon Bailu's landfall

(CNN) More than 48,000 people were evacuated before Typhoon Bailu made landfall in China early Sunday, China's state media agency Xinhua reported.

As many as 9,926 fishing vessels were also moved before the typhoon hit eastern China's Fujian Province with maximum sustained winds of 90 kph (56 mph), Xinhua said.

"According to the disaster prediction, we have prepared rescue teams and equipment in key areas -- 356 technical teams, 297 construction squads, 141 rescue boats, and 75 rubber dinghies as well as materials such as life jackets and buoys," said Xie Dongming, a flood prevention official in the city of Zhangzhou.

The typhoon made landfall in Taiwan on Saturday.