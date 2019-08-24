US men's basketball team loses its first game in nearly 13 years to Australia

(CNN) For more than a decade, the United States maintained its dominance in international men's basketball. All of that changed Saturday, when Team USA lost its first game since 2006 to Australia.

"The Aussies gave us a great lesson as far as where we have to be and how we have to play in this kind of competition," US head coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. "So, we'll get used to that and hopefully learn."

The loss comes two days after the US beat Australia 102-86 on Thursday. The last time Team USA lost was during the 2006 semifinals of the FIBA World Championship.

