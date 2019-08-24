South Carolina Air Force base to add days off after recent suicides

(CNN) On Friday, most of the service members of the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force base in South Carolina will get a needed extra day off.

The day off comes after three airmen have died by suicide since May, according to media reports. The State newspaper in Columbia reported that coroners confirmed the manner of death in each case. In addition to the airmen who took their lives, two others have died from health complications, the newspaper reported.

The sharply rising number of suicides across the Air Force prompted Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein in early August to order every wing to take a one-day stand down to address the issue of suicide.

For Shaw, 35 miles east of Columbia, August 30 won't be the only day off.

"As we continue this dialogue about suicide prevention across our Air Force I was thinking about the words we shared last week about how there's no one thing that we can do that will solve this, but there's thousands of things that we can do that will help," Col. Derek J. O'Malley, Commander for the 20th Fighter Wing, said Wednesday on a video posted to Facebook.

Read More