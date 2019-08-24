The Camp Fire devastated Paradise, but it didn't stop victory for the high school's first football game since last year

(CNN) The Paradise High School Bobcats had their season stolen from them last year.

The team in Northern California missed the playoffs for reasons out of their control after the Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise in the span of two and a half weeks last November.

Now billed as the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire, the Camp Fire left 85 dead, destroyed almost 13,972 homes, 528 businesses and 4,293 other buildings. It also left all but three of the town's football players homeless, according to Anne Stearns, the school's athletic director.

Some athletes live as far as two hours away and stay with friends during the week to lessen their commute, Stearns told CNN. To the players football is their one constant.

"This is their one safety, their security, their home, their normalcy, their routine," she said.

