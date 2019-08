A Mexican and an American walked a highline hundreds of feet over the border to make a political point

(CNN) As politicians on Capitol Hill clashed over immigration, Corbin Kunst had a different struggle ahead of him: successfully crossing the Mexico-US border hundreds of feet in the air.

The government had been shut down for a historic 35 days, in a standoff about funding for President Trump's border wall On January 25 , the last day of the shutdown, Kunst walked a rope suspended high above the border between Mexico and the United States -- about 300 feet long and 500 feet high.

The 27-year-old, along with a team from Mexico and another from the US, traveled down the Rio Grande to Big Bend National Park and the Mexican Parque Nacional Cañon de Santa Elena.

Jamie Maruffo walked the highline between the two countries for the Mexico team, while Kunst, a highlinger of about five years, represented the US team. "We wanted to keep it simple and keep that balance," Kunst said.

It was an act of solidarity to show that people can come together even when political differences tear us apart.