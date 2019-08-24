Delaware man accused of threatening mass violence at food warehouse

(CNN) A Delaware man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a supervisor and making threats of mass violence at the food distribution warehouse where he worked, Maryland State Police said.

Brian Knight, 26, was charged with threat of mass violence, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property after he was arrested without incident Friday at his home in Newark, Delaware, according to the state police.

Troopers were called to the Elkton, Maryland, warehouse on Thursday about "an irate individual ... damaging property and threatening to kill everyone in the building," the state police said in a statement.

Witness told police that Knight had assaulted his supervisor, smashed items and damaged property, the statement said. He also allegedly made threats of mass violence before leaving in his car.

Knight was awaiting an initial court appearance, according to the statement. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

